County set to discuss energy storage plans for Acton  

The L.A. County Department of Public Works is asking the Board of Supervisors to approve a franchise agreement allowing Hecate Grid to operate its Humidor Battery Energy Storage System in the unincorporated Acton area Tuesday.

Since last year, Acton residents have expressed their disapproval of having the Hecate Humidor BESS in their community. Their biggest concern is how the battery energy storage system can be a fire danger to them.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has also stated his disapproval of placing the Humidor BESS project in Acton. He said that these storage facilities can pose a danger to community members if not properly planned and are placed in locations that can pose significant harm to communities and the environment.

Last December, the Board of Supervisors approved the 400-megawatt battery energy storage system despite the Acton residents’ objections. The project is said to help California move toward its decarbonization goals, help boost the economy by introducing new jobs and reducing community power shut-offs.

According to the meeting agenda, if the franchise agreement is allowed the Hecate Humidor BESS project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act. This act is a statewide law that requires public agencies to consider their environmental impact.

Once the Board of Supervisors approves their intent to give permission to Hecate Grid to own and operate its Humidor BESS project, the franchise agreement will be for 35 years.

The meeting agenda includes a recommendation to have a public hearing scheduled for Oct. 29 to allow community members to voice their opinions and concerns about the project.

After the public meeting, the county staff has recommended that the Board of Supervisors formally allow Hecate Grid to operate its project, according to the agenda.

The board meeting is set to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 500 W. Temple St, Room 381B, at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in Los Angeles.