Deputies arrest father after alleged abduction 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man Friday on suspicion of child stealing, weapons charges and disobeying a court order after a domestic violence dispute last week in Newhall.

Patrol deputies responded to a home in the 23000 block of Lyons Avenue regarding a 911 call regarding a criminal threat on Oct. 2.

The suspect sent a text message to his ex-wife threatening to kill her, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

“Upon receiving the threats, the victim promptly contacted law enforcement,” according to an email from Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “In a concerning turn of events, the suspect, who does not have legal custody of their 11-year-old child, unlawfully took the child and kept him for several hours before returning him home, an act classified as parental abduction.”

Due to their concern for the safety of family members because of the suspect’s ownership of weapons, deputies requested, received and executed a search warrant for the suspect’s residence in the 27900 block of Henry Mayo Drive.

“Deputies later located and detained the suspect, leading to his arrest on multiple charges,” Jensen wrote, listing child stealing, illegal possession of an assault weapon, possession of a ghost gun and disobeying a court order.

“The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station takes threats of violence and child abduction seriously and is committed to ensuring the safety of every member of our community,” Jensen said. “Do not ever hesitate to report something that doesn’t feel right or looks suspicious.”

The suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The outcome of his hearing was not immediately available.