Deputies arrest man sought for assault charge  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Newhall man who was sought for a no-bail warrant and an assault charge after the man fled on foot from deputies Thursday morning, according to station officials.

A suspect, whose name was not immediately available, ran from deputies who had spotted him and identified him as a wanted suspect, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Johnny Gillespie.

The man was wanted for questioning in connection to an assault charge, and he had a no-bail warrant, Gillespie said.

A containment was set up on Trumpet Drive, and deputies were seen searching the area near the cul-de-sac off Valle Del Oro, in a neighborhood that has been plagued by an uptick in gang violence recently.

Katherine Quezada contributed to this report.

Deputies are seen looking for the suspect and setting up a containment on Trumpet Drive, a cul-de-sac off Valle Del Oro on Thursday morning. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

