Deputies arrest man sought for assault charge  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Newhall man who was sought for a no-bail warrant and an assault charge after the man fled on foot from deputies Thursday morning, according to station officials.
A suspect, whose name was not immediately available, ran from deputies who had spotted him and identified him as a wanted suspect, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Johnny Gillespie.
The man was wanted for questioning in connection to an assault charge, and he had a no-bail warrant, Gillespie said.
A containment was set up on Trumpet Drive, and deputies were seen searching the area near the cul-de-sac off Valle Del Oro, in a neighborhood that has been plagued by an uptick in gang violence recently.
Katherine Quezada contributed to this report.