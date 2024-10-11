Deputies investigating officer-involved shooting in Castaic  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of a domestic disturbance that led to an officer-involved shooting in Castaic on Friday afternoon, according to station officials.

Station officials said residents in the area are being asked to avoid Parker Road due to the investigation. There are no outstanding suspects involved.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Sloan Canyon and Parker roads regarding a domestic dispute Friday around 12:05 p.m., according to Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

He said the initial report of the call came in as shots fired regarding a possible domestic violence incident, involving a man who was holding a woman down near the intersection, which is near the 28000 block of Sloan Canyon Road.

Jensen said there was a confrontation when deputies arrived, which resulted in a deputy-involved shooting in which a man was struck by gunfire.

No deputies were injured in the shooting and the status of the man who was struck by gunfire was not immediately available, according to station officials.

The William S. Hart Union High School District issued an alert to parents regarding the incident due to its proximity to campus.

Fire Department officials received a call at 12:11 p.m. and deputies were on the scene five minutes later. One person was transported from the scene, but the person’s status was not known as of the publication of this story.



Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating, which is procedural policy for any officer-involved shooting, according to officials.