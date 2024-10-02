Detectives still waiting on last murder of 2023 

More than nine months after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies found a man bleeding to death in his truck next to a Valencia golf course, Homicide Bureau officials still do not have a man in custody, officials said Tuesday.

Lt. Mike Modica with the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau said detectives have been waiting for evidence in the Dec. 31 shooting, which happened in the early morning hours in a quiet residential neighborhood.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Devin Marshall, a 37-year-old Santa Clarita man, within a week of the shooting.

Marshall died at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, according to officials.

Detectives have declined to release any details about the shooting, or what items they’re waiting to hear back on, only to say they do believe there is physical evidence that’s being tested which could tie a suspect to the shooting.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive, near Vista Valencia Golf Course, around 4:31 a.m. on the last day of 2023.

As deputies responded to the shots-fired call, they were updated by dispatchers who indicated a black truck was in the middle of the roadway, said Lt. Art Spencer, detective with LASD, shortly after the incident.

Deputies treated Marshall at the scene before medical personnel took him to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A man who lived in the area and “returned to the scene” was detained shortly after the shooting, according to Homicide Bureau officials. That person was identified as a “person of interest,” but he was not formally arrested and detectives declined to identify him.

Sheriff’s Department custody records obtained by The Signal indicate that a 43-year-old Santa Clarita man was arrested around 3 p.m. on the day of the shooting on suspicion of murder.

He was released Jan. 3, according to custody records available online.