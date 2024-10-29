Dodgers on verge of historic World Series sweep

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the verge of a historic World Series sweep after taking down the New York Yankees on the road on Monday to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

The Dodgers haven’t swept a World Series since 1963, also against the Yankees.

Freddie Freeman continued his dominance in the Fall Classic with a two-run home run to kick things off in the first inning. He now has homers in all three games this series and one in each of his last five World Series appearance, tying George Springer for the longest all-time streak.

Walker Buehler was nearly perfect in his five shutout innings for the Dodgers, striking out five while allowing just two hits and two walks. The L.A. bullpen took up the mantle from there with three scoreless frames before Alex Verdugo hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to keep the Yankees’ hopes alive for a moment.

Offense has been a struggle for the Yankees through three games. They have just seven runs through three games and were just an out away on Monday from being shut out in the Fall Classic for the first time since game six in 2003.

Good defensive play was part of that as Teoscar Hernández threw a dart from right field to gun down Giancarlo Stanton trying to score to end the fourth inning.

Shohei Ohtani seemed hampered by the shoulder injury he suffered in Tuesday’s win. He didn’t get a hit but did walk to begin the game before coming around to score on Freeman’s homer.

Ohtani reportedly popped his left shoulder attempting to steal second base during Monday’s win. During pregame introductions, he could be seen wearing what looked like a sling to support that shoulder.

Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernandez each had an RBI single on Monday.

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, the MLB home run champ in the regular season and favorite to win the American League MVP. continued to slump on Monday with an 0-for-3 day. He now has just one hit in 12 at-bats in the series, including seven strikeouts.

Monday’s win followed another complete performance by the Dodgers in game two’s 4-2 win on Saturday.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto showed why he was signed out of Japan in the offseason to a 12-year, $325 million contract, needing just 86 pitches to keep the New York bats at bay. He struck out four, allowing a hit and two walks. The only mark against him was a solo home run by Juan Soto.

Freeman homered in the second inning of game two, just after Hernandez gave the Dodgers the lead with a two-run home run.

Tommy Edman gave the Dodgers the first lead of the game on Saturday with a solo homer in the second inning.

Game four on Tuesday is set to air on FOX at 5:08 p.m. as the Dodgers look to claim the first World Series sweep since the San Francisco Giants took down the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

The Dodgers have a planned bullpen game while the Yankees are slated to counter with Luis Gil, the owner of just one appearance throughout the playoffs but a 3.50 ERA in 29 regular-season starts. He gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three against the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Championship Series.

Game five, if necessary, would be played on Wednesday in New York, followed by the final two games being played in Los Angeles.