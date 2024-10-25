Garage fire reported on Delight Street

L.A. County firefighters responded to a fire originating from an attached garage on Delight Street on Thursday night, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Miguel Ornelas.

“We got the call from Santa Clarita Sheriff’s (Station) at 8:58 p.m.,” Ornelas said, adding that firefighters arrived on the scene five minutes later. “It’s a two-story single-family dwelling. Fire in an attached garage. … As of this time, they still have not called knockdown yet.”

According to Ornelas, no injuries or evacuations have been reported as of this publication. Authorities conducted a search of the property and didn’t find any inhabitants present at the time of the fire.

No additional information was available was available as of the time of this publication.