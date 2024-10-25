Blog

Garage fire reported on Delight Street

Authorities respond to a garage fire on Delight Street on Thursday night. Photo courtesy of Ashley Meija.
Authorities respond to a garage fire on Delight Street on Thursday night. Photo courtesy of Ashley Meija.
Share
Tweet
Email

L.A. County firefighters responded to a fire originating from an attached garage on Delight Street on Thursday night, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Miguel Ornelas. 

“We got the call from Santa Clarita Sheriff’s (Station) at 8:58 p.m.,” Ornelas said, adding that firefighters arrived on the scene five minutes later. “It’s a two-story single-family dwelling. Fire in an attached garage. … As of this time, they still have not called knockdown yet.” 

According to Ornelas, no injuries or evacuations have been reported as of this publication. Authorities conducted a search of the property and didn’t find any inhabitants present at the time of the fire. 

No additional information was available was available as of the time of this publication.

Picture of Lucas Nava

Lucas Nava

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS