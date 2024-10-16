Group celebrates legacy of Filipinos in the SCV 



Cirilo “Jun” Gatilao first came to America in the late 1960s, and when he eventually made his way to the Santa Clarita Valley around 1976, he said, it was somewhat difficult trying to find a sense of community in the area.



“There were very few Filipinos here,” he said.

But Gatilao helped the SCV’s Filipino residents connect with their culture, as he helped found the Filipino American Association of the Santa Clarita Valley, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary this past May.

The FilAm Association of SCV hosted its annual cultural festival on Oct. 5 at the Newhall Community Center in honor of October being Filipino American History Month.

Attendees were encouraged to wear traditional Filipino clothing, like embroidered dress shirts and dresses with large, rounded shoulders.



Filipino food was also served, including adobo, a savory chicken dish seasoned with vinegar and soy sauce, and steamed white rice, a staple of Filipino cuisine.



Three regions of the Philippines were also celebrated through performances of traditional dances and songs from the areas of Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.



For many, the FilAm Association of SCV has served as a haven for those who wanted to find comfort in a Filipino community.



Myra Miranda, who previously served as the organization’s president, said she personally felt grateful for everything Gatilao and the other founders had built.



“There was a time when I denied that I was Filipino, but when I saw all of these very kindhearted Filipinos, I said, ‘Why am I denying my culture?’” Miranda said. “[The founders] really promoted our culture and increased our [sense] of belonging. They have no idea how many people they have inspired and saved.”



Gatilao and Art Caranto, another early founder of the organization, said that they originally started as a social club to connect with other Filipino families in the area.



But it didn’t take long before they decided to become more organized, setting up bylaws and inducting club officers.



The nonprofit now centers on the education, promotion and preservation of Filipino culture and history, while also supporting Filipino and Filipino-American students with their education.



Each year, they select three students in the SCV to receive first, second and third place for the José Rizal Scholastic Achievement Award. So far, the organization has had more than 100 awardees.



They also have the Fil-Am Apolinario Mabini Scholarship Achievement Award, through which the organization supports an underprivileged Filipino student until he or she can obtain a bachelor’s degree.



Miranda said she hopes to inspire some of the younger Filipino Americans to follow in their footsteps and continue the organization’s work and legacy.



“If you ask me the reason why we are still here after 40 years, it’s because we stay true to the objectives of the association; to promote the culture of the Philippines, the Filipino culture, heritage and tradition,” Miranda said. “For our association to be sustained, we would like more Filipinos to know more about [us] and join.”



Gatilao said he’s proud to see the younger generations of Filipino Americans, like Miranda, continue the work that he and the other founders have started.



“I’m very thankful as the pioneer of the association that more members like Myra and Mul [Tayoba] came in the later years and continue the legacy of this association,” Gatilao said. “If not for them, maybe the association will die, right? You need some leaders to continue that and we’re getting older.”



More information about the organization and its scholar awards can be found at www.filamofscv.org.

