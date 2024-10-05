Historic Sable Ranch for sale at $35M 

A famed 400-acre movie ranch on Sand Canyon Road is now on the market for $35 million, according to representatives from CBRE, which has the listing with Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.

“This iconic ranch offers a unique opportunity for filmmakers and investors to acquire a premier filming location with vast potential for studio development,” according to Irine Spivak,

corporate communications senior manager for CBRE, in an email Thursday.

The announcement mentions that recent high-profile productions like “Oppenheimer” and Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” music video were filmed there.

“The property features diverse sets, a green screen facility and entitlements for developing sound stages and office spaces, making it an ideal setting for a wide range of productions,” according to a news release issued Thursday.

The press kit promoting the property mentions that Harrison Ford commuted daily via his helicopter when he starred in the film adaptation of “Call of the Wild,” which was filmed there.

The property is located in the city of Santa Clarita’s Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, which has entitlements to build up to 80,000 square feet of sound stages and 20,000 square feet of office space, according to the Realtor. That means it’s also part of the famed Thirty-Mile Zone, or TMZ, for Los Angeles County, which makes the property subject to tax incentives for filming.

The historic lot was built by Frank Sentous around 1920, according to SCVHistory.com.

“According to Tinsley Yarbrough, the current name of the ranch was obtained during the chicken raising period with their advertisements referring to the chickens as ‘smooth as sable,’” per an entry on the local history site.

“Hollywood legends such as Elizabeth Taylor, Charlton Heston, Abbott and Costello and Reba McEntire have graced the grounds, which have also been featured in iconic films like ‘The Gambler,’ ‘Fletch’ with Chevy Chase, and ‘Haunted Mansion’ with Eddie Murphy,” according to the property owners’ news release.

Derek Hunt is the current owner and reported that he’s dedicated to “preserving and enhancing the family legacy.”

His grandfather, owner of Frank’s Cameras in downtown Los Angeles, bought the land in 1969 after his first visit, “quickly recognizing its potential,” according to the release.