Homicide: Domestic violence suspect shot by officer still in hospital 

The Homicide Bureau official in charge of the investigation into an officer-involved shooting said Tuesday there’s little information that can be released while the suspect is still being treated for injuries.

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy shot a suspect after responding to a report around noon Friday of multiple shots being fired on Parker Road, near the intersection of the 28000 block of Sloan Canyon Road in Castaic.

Deputies encountered a man who reportedly was fighting with a woman and holding her against her will when they arrived at the scene, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Department officials confirmed that two guns were found at the scene but were not releasing the model or caliber at this time.

Lt. Omar Camacho, who’s in charge of the investigation, also confirmed that deputies learned a 6-year-old boy also was in the car at the time of the incident.

Neither the child nor the alleged domestic violence victim in the car, who was identified only as a woman in her 30s, were injured, he added.

No deputies were injured in the confrontation, but the suspect sustained a single gunshot wound and was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment.

Camacho said the man is still being treated for his injuries, the details of which were not immediately available.

The suspect is not expected to be arrested until after he is treated for his injuries, he added.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department policy dictates the Homicide Bureau investigates all officer-involved shootings that involve armed suspects. Officials indicated a gun was recovered at the scene.