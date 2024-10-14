Housing project gets county approval for land use near Six Flags 

The first step in FivePoint’s plan to bring more homes to the Santa Clarita Valley was approved last week by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, with 723 acres of land near Six Flags Magic Mountain set to be used for condos and open space.

As things are currently planned by the county Department of Public Works, the land surrounding the western edge of Magic Mountain Parkway, west of Middleton Street, will have 433 condos and 17 open space lots, along with a lot for a private drive and fire lane purposes.

The final tract map was approved via the board’s consent calendar, and no discussion was held regarding the item.

“I support FivePoint’s continued efforts to bring more housing online to one of our fastest growing regions in the county,” reads a prepared statement from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “The Santa Clarita Valley is home to an incredible growth of new industries and this project proposes to build a new type of housing that has been largely missing in the valley. I look forward to seeing this project break ground and for the future build out of the FivePoint Newhall Ranch Specific Plan. We are in an urgent housing crisis, and we need these projects to get approved and built in a timely manner.”

The board had initially approved the environmental impact report for the development in 2011, with an addendum added in 2019, according to documents provided with the agenda.

By supporting the recommendation from Public Works, the county will be continuing to support its strategic plan by “allowing the county to record the final map to develop housing opportunities within the county and provide additional property tax revenue for Los Angeles County.”