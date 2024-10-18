LASD: Car strikes pedestrian, vehicles, flees scene  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed their investigation into a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian who was struck by a dark gray Mazda, according to station officials.

Deputies responded around 4:40 p.m. Thursday to 24640 Town Center Drive in Valencia, according to Sgt. Sherry Clark of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The person did not appear to report any injuries to L.A. County Fire Department personnel who responded to a call at 4:41 p.m., arrived on the scene seven minutes later, and then were cleared by 4:49 p.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the department’s media relations bureau.

Clark indicated the suspect’s vehicle hit several cars that were parked nearby after striking a pedestrian.

No arrest had been made as of noon Friday, according to station officials.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anyone who would prefer to provide information anonymously, can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.