LASD seeking public’s help to locate missing man 

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing person, Daniel Juarez Olague, last seen in Acton late Tuesday afternoon.

Olague, 55, was last seen on the 700 block of Sierra Highway in Acton at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as a 5-foot-3 Hispanic man weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and black eyes, mustache and goatee, and he wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, red and black flannel jacket, black leather biker vest, black jeans, black sandals, and a Harley-Davidson ring on his left ring finger.

According to the LASD Nixle alert, Olague may have a possible destination of the 1100 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in San Fernando.

“Olague is medication dependent. His loved ones are concerned for his well-being and asking for the public’s help,” stated the LASD Nixle alert.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website: lacrimestoppers.org.