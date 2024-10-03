Man arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle in Valencia 

Patrolling deputies arrested a man on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle on Hillsborough Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to Stg. Johnny Gillespie with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Gillespie said patrolling deputies came across the driver while they were driving in the area and pulled him over. The man immediately yielded to deputies.

The man was arrested and taken into custody after an investigation into a report of a stolen vehicle.

This is an active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.