Man killed in Sierra Highway collision identified 

Officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a collision on Sierra Highway on Sept. 15.

Sergio Martinez, 25, was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after being hit by a gray 2015 Toyota Tacoma that was driving southbound in the No. 2 lane of Sierra Highway, just south of Quinn Drive.

Martinez was walking in the opposite direction of traffic when he was struck by the front of the truck, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The official cause of death is still being investigated, according to the medical examiner report.

At the time of this story’s publication, Martinez’s city of residence is also unknown.