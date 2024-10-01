Man killed in work accident in Newhall identified  

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner officials have identified the man who was struck and killed by construction equipment on Arcadia Street in Newhall on Friday afternoon.

Javier Magana Valdovinos, 37, of Santa Paula, died due to traumatic injuries after being struck by equipment that was reportedly being used to pave the street.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the incident at around 12:50 p.m. on Friday on the 24400 block of Arcadia Street.

Homicide Detective Mark Farino confirmed on Friday evening the death was being investigated as an accident and the cause of the accident was unknown.

Farino was not available for an update on the investigation at the time of this story’s publication.