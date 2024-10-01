Medical Examiner identifies man who died at gas station 

Officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner have identified the man who was pronounced dead at the Shell gas station in Newhall on Saturday morning.

Ryan Fadera, 45, of Castaic, died of health-related causes, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

The incident was first reported at around 9:25 a.m. on Saturday morning as a single vehicle crashing into a wall.

When personnel from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and L.A. County Fire Department arrived at the Shell gas station, they reported that there was no significant damage to the vehicle.

A woman working at the convenience store of the gas station said that camera footage showed Fadera walking into the convenience store to use the restroom moments before he was pronounced dead in the parking lot by his vehicle.