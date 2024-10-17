Metro announces meetings on Highway 14 work 

L.A. County Metro officials announced their outreach meetings Wednesday for potential work on Highway 14.

The revised schedule, which was posted to a project page online created by Metro, indicates a third meeting was added to the mix.

The first meeting is being scheduled for Lancaster City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14; a second meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway; and a third meeting for 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center.

The announcement comes just two days after Metro officials indicated they weren’t ready to release the dates and one month after the meetings were unexpectedly delayed.

“I’m very happy and pleased that they did finally reschedule those meetings,” said Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean, who said the city was working with the North County Transportation Coalition on identifying local priorities.

She said she knows that the state does not want to prioritize additional freeway construction, but there’s really no other solution that would address the needs of those who get stuck every day on Highway 14.

“There comes a point in time when you need to consider safety — and the people, the commuters who use that freeway every single day, and should not be putting their safety in jeopardy because people don’t want to fix freeways,” she said.

Patrick Chandler, spokesman for Metro, said previously the idea is to eliminate bottleneck locations and improve safety. He wrote that 12 of the 17 segments studied for the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety & Mobility Improvements Project had higher-than-average collision rates.

A Caltrans report noted several sections of the freeway that are currently at a standstill in the Highway 14 corridor being discussed. The 2021 report looked at three projects for a build-out scenario on Highway 14.

On the southbound side, Caltrans proposed to add a lane on (Highway 14) from “Newhall Avenue Undercrossing (PM 27.0)” to the “Via Princessa Undercrossing (PM 30.772),” which would be nearly 4 miles; and from Sand Canyon Road (PM 33.423) to Agua Dulce Canyon Road (PM 40.034), which would be a little over 6.5 miles.

The north side, from the “Newhall Avenue Undercrossing” to Golden Valley Road, would receive a lane, a distance of about 2.675 miles, according to the preliminary plans.