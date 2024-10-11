Multi-vehicle collision backs up 14 freeway HOV lane 

A multi-vehicle traffic collision Friday morning on the southbound State Route 14 that saw one vehicle overturned resulted in the HOV lane being shut down, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.

A traffic collision was reported on the freeway just north of the Interstate 5 connector at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Friday, the log states. A reporting party called in the incident that was later amended to involve four vehicles in a “single lane that merges into (Interstate 5),” according to the log.

That lane was shut down and a Sigalert was issued starting at 8:33 a.m. to allow for first responders to get to the scene, the log states, and the CHP closed the incident at approximately 9:44 a.m.

Another collision was reported in that area at approximately 9:21 a.m. on Friday, this one involving a pickup truck and motorcycle, the log states.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to both incidents, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the department. She said there were no reports of people being trapped or any transports from either scene.

A CHP spokesperson was not immediately available Friday morning to provide additional details on the incidents.