New school site plans, state test scores to be discussed by Sulphur Springs school board 

Site layout plans for the future Sulphur Springs Union School District elementary school in the Skyline Ranch community and state testing data are the big topics at Wednesday’s governing board meeting.

While no action on the future school site will be taken on Wednesday, the governing board is set to review the architectural options that have been created by architectural firm Flewelling & Moody. The school is slated to be built at a site located at the intersection of Skyline Ranch Road and Stratus Street.

“This presentation will go over the site layout options for the new school site in the Skyline Ranch community,” the agenda item reads. “During the presentation, an update on the programming aspects of the school will be discussed including potential site layouts and the current design phase update.”

According to the presentation provided with the agenda, there are two options for the site layout. Both would feature two classroom buildings, a kindergarten building, a multi-purpose room, an administration building, two parking lots, a baseball field, blacktop courts, a soccer field with a track surrounding it and grass fields.

The first option would have the administrative offices and the learning center, containing the support staff, combined as one building at the main entrance to the school with the courtyard wrapping around it. The other option would separate the administration from the learning center and the courtyard would be more open.

As currently planned, the main entrance to the school and main parking lot would be off of Stratus Street and the kindergarten entrance and parking lot would be off of Skyline Ranch Road.

Some of the next steps associated with the new school site are completing the geotechnical investigation for where the buildings would be located, as well as beginning the schematic design phase and finalizing the California Environmental Quality Act process. Those are set to be done at a future date.

After that presentation, district staff is set to review the data from the latest round of state testing that was done in the spring.

Students in grades three through six took the English and math portions of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress while students in fifth grade also took the California Science Test.

According to the presentation provided with the agenda, the district had 2,765 students take the English portion, with roughly 51% at least meeting the state standard. Of those who did not meet the standard, the average distance away from it was three points.

In math, approximately 42% of the 2,786 students who took the test at least met the state standard. The average distance from the standard of those who did not meet it was 24 points.

There were 642 fifth-graders who took the science test, with 36% at least meeting the state standard, or 229 students. There were 326 students who placed in the “standard nearly met” category, or just more than half of those who took the test.

Wednesday’s governing board meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Mitchell Community School, located at 16821 Goodvale Road in Canyon Country.