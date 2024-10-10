Person identified in deadly fiery crash  

The person found deceased in a vehicle following a fiery crash last week in Gorman has been identified as Victoria Micaela Williams, 18, of Inglewood, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon area office and first responders with the L.A. County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire believed to have started shortly after 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2 off the Interstate 5 on a remote stretch of road in Gorman.

After the fire was extinguished, one individual was found dead inside a 2012 Honda and officers collected evidence to try to determine circumstances regarding the crash, said CHP Officer D.C. Williams, during initial reports.

The vehicle was found on the west side of the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, south of Gorman School Road.

The incident also caused a brush fire that grew to 13 acres, according to Luis Garcia, a spokesman with the Fire Department, during initial reports, and was halted at 11:21 p.m. that same night.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries fighting the blaze, but the nature of those injuries was not provided by Garcia.