Photos: ‘Free Fall’ exhibition opening reception

Artist Felicia Tausig held an opening reception for her first solo art exhibition ‘Free Fall’ on Friday evening in Newhall. The exhibition is slated to run until Nov. 3 at the Vernon Gallery in the Canyon Theatre Guild.



Tausig is an award-winning photographer who has combined different art mediums for the exhibition. Attendees were able to grab refreshments, including crackers, cheese and wine, while listening to live music from guitarist Gary Friedman.