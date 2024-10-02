Planning Commission OKs second shed for Placerita Canyon home 

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday denied an appeal and upheld a city approval for a Placerita Canyon resident’s request to put a second shed for his recreational vehicle on his property.

The city’s commission also became whole again with the swearing in of Denise Lite, a Valencia family law and estate attorney who was appointed by Councilwoman Laurene Weste to replace Dennis Ostrom.

There was only one item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The city’s hearing officer recommended an approval for the project at a May 6 hearing. Two weeks later, a Placeritos Boulevard neighbor behind the property filed a $4,300 appeal, supported by an adjacent home to the applicant, who lives on the 24700 block of Aden Avenue.

Neighbors of the applicant, Stephen Bradley, spoke of the potential disruption a second shed might cause to the aesthetic they sought to create with the equestrian neighborhood’s special standards district.

Bradley said the shed would be set so far back from the property line he didn’t think it would be visible to most and objected to his neighbor’s description of the structure as a tin shed, mentioning its design elements intended to match his home.

“Like several people have mentioned, there’s no battle going on here,” Bradley said, answering a question on why the issues couldn’t have been worked out between the neighbors. “It’s strictly whether the garage structure is appropriate for the area.”

Ultimately, the Planning Commission found it was, with a number of considerations with respect to the property line, such as planting foliage to protect the neighbors’ views.