Possible hit-and-run in Valencia  

Fire personnel with the L.A. County Fire Department and deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Thursday afternoon in Valencia.

According to Luis Garcia, spokesman for the fire department, fire personnel were dispatched at 4:41 p.m. to the 24600 block of Town Center Drive for a traffic collision involving pedestrian and arrived on scene at 4:48 p.m.

It was reported that there was no treatment given at the scene and no transport was taken.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the car was described as a dark colored Mazda that struck the pedestrian and possibly another vehicle before fleeing from the scene.

The sheriff station did not immediately have any information at the time of this story’s publication.

This is a breaking news story additional information will be added as it becomes available.