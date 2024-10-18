Red Flag Warning in effect due to Santa Ana winds 

As fire season slowly dwindles, Santa Clarita residents are not in the clear just yet. According to Richard Thompson, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the area from 8 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Residents can expect moderate north and northeast gusts of wind of around 40 mph, with humidity dropping to single digits, between 6 to 8%, according to Thompson.

“With this wind and how dry the fuels are, any spark can start a fire, and these conditions can grow pretty quickly,” Thompson said.

Thompson advises residents to stay cautious, steering clear of activities that could be a source of fire ignition.

“Doing anything outdoors [such as] welding, landscaping, [using] a blade against a rock, just be careful of any ignition sources because something that can start at the wrong spot at the wrong time can become a serious issue,” Thompson said.

With low moisture in the atmosphere, coupled with the first Santa Ana winds of the season, the Los Angeles County Fire Department released a statement advising residents to take extra precautions:

Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location.

Be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre‑planning and evacuation information.

Prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs. During elevated weather conditions, utility companies may temporarily shut off power in high-risk areas. Please plan for this possibility and consult with your local utility company for more information.

Residents who are interested in a wildfire action plan can visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg for more information.