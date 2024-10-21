SCV Chamber hosts 5th annual Health and Wellness forum  

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its 5th annual Health and Wellness forum on Thursday morning in Valencia to discuss how artificial intelligence was being applied to the health care field.

“We’re really excited to partner with other members of the health care landscape,” said Dr. Chris Raigosa, of Kaiser Permanente, “which includes UCLA, USC Keck, and Henry Mayo to show how artificial intelligence is changing and innovating how we provide healthcare.”

Dr. Khang Nguyen speaks about the impacts of artificial intelligence in healthcare at the SCV Chamber of Commerce 5th annual Health and Wellness forum in Valencia on Thursday morning. 101724 Maya Morales/The Signal

Dr. Khang Nguyen from Kaiser Permanente was this year’s keynote speaker and spoke about how AI is transforming health care.

Nguyen discussed how to make AI the “sixth person.” The “sixth person” was described as someone who was reliable, impactful and helps their team out.

“Artificial intelligence, sad to say, is not there yet to replace everything. We still need certain things,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen spoke about how AI could be used to adapt through health care challenges, potentially decrease clinical burnout, help predict care plans for targeted demographics, increase communications through patient and doctor, and help patients navigate what care they need.

Nguyen said that Kaiser’s relationship with AI has allowed the health care it provides to be faster, more efficient, and repair the relationships between patient and doctor.

Dr. Eleazar Eskin speaks about how artifical intelligence helped with COVID-19 testing at the SCV Chamber of Commerce 5th annual Health and Wellness forum in Valencia on Thursday morning. 101724 Maya Morales/The Signal

Dr. Eleazar Eskin, with UCLA, discussed how a team of researchers, including himself, used AI to transform how they collected and studied COVID-19 tests results.

Eskin researches and develops computational methods for the analysis of genetic variations in human disease by creating algorithms and tools to identify patterns in a person’s DNA.

Through his team’s algorithms and tools, COVID-19 test data was collected and analyzed more efficiently and the data was simplified.

Holly Hallman presents on how to be responsible with artificial intelligence at the SCV Chamber of Commerce 5th annual Health and Wellness forum in Valencia on Thursday morning. 101724 Maya Morales/The Signal

Holly Hallman, associate administrator for enterprise data and analytics at Keck Medicine of USC, spoke about the responsibilities behind using AI. Her main discussion was to “keep the human in the loop.”

“I think it is a really good time for our regulatory bodies to come in and say, ‘Oh, we need to make sure we’re doing this responsibly,’” said Hallman.

When using AI in health care, an overall discussion point from each speaker was that it would help repair the relationship between doctor and patient. Each health care provider had different ways to apply the technology to fit their patients’ needs and maintain their privacy and the rights as patients.

“We’re here to use AI to improve health outcomes. We want to improve the patient’s experience. We want them to be able to get to the right care at the right time quicker,” said Hallman.

The speakers said AI always needs a human to guide its data and monitor the information fed into it. Hallman spoke about how Keck Medicine of USC created an AI taskforce in order to monitor their implementations.

“We created a responsible AI task force with a mission to promote safe, ethical and legal AI deployments,” said Hallman. “Since the inception of the task force, we have done risk assessments on all of our AI products.”

Hallman added that it was important to have an understanding of what AI is doing, how it is going to help and be ready to take advantage of it.

After the speakers were done presenting, they sat together as a panel and answered several questions from the attendees. They were asked if AI should have a warning label, what they thought would be the next big transformation and what they think AI could help with in the next couple of years.

It was agreed that unless there was a mandate involved, it was not necessary to put a warning label on AI because there should always be a doctor in between the patient and AI tool.

For the future, Hallman said it was hard to predict where AI could go with so many possibilities open to it. Nguyen and Eskin said they hope AI will be able to help with personalized health care and improving health care plans for diseases.