Sheriff asks for help with missing woman 

Nawal Ilene Halo
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating missing person Nawal Ilene Halo. She is a 22-year-old white woman who was last contacted on Monday on the 19300 block of Fairweather Street in the city of Santa Clarita.       

Nawal is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, long black skirt, and brown “UGG” boots. 

Her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help. 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.   

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. 

