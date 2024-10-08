Sheriff asks for help with missing woman 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating missing person Nawal Ilene Halo. She is a 22-year-old white woman who was last contacted on Monday on the 19300 block of Fairweather Street in the city of Santa Clarita.

Nawal is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, long black skirt, and brown “UGG” boots.

Her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.