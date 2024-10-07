Swap meet owner announces closure date 

The Santa Clarita Swap Meet at the Saugus Speedway is closing down Oct. 27, according to the owner of the land, Doug Bonelli.

Bonelli said he’s been trying to close the swap meet for years, and mentioned it was happening soon regardless of the pending development plans for his property, during a recent discussion at City Hall.

During the last market there, he’s planning to welcome vendors and visitors to wear costumes, he said Monday, adding that face-painting would be available and some other things his staff was working on.

Bonelli said he was looking forward to moving on from the twice-weekly market when he addressed the Santa Clarita Planning Commission during a recent meeting to discuss a housing plan that’s being proposed for his property.

He’s been trying to sell the land for months, with the pending approvals for the Riverview Project presumably a previous obstacle.

Bonelli didn’t mention any changes to the ownership status yet; however, there’s reason for optimism over the project’s future after Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Laurene Weste appealed the Planning Commission’s rejection of the project last month.

Integral Communities is looking to put nearly 320 homes on a 40-acre lot where the market currently is hosted on Tuesdays and Sundays.

The plans were rejected by the Planning Commission because the developer refused to amend the plan to meet the city’s state-approved Regional Housing Needs Assessment, through which the city lets the state know how many homes it can provide within its borders.

The plans are now going to be heard in front of Santa Clarita City Council at its Oct. 22 meeting.