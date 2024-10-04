Tesoro project looks to add more senior housing 

The Santa Clarita City Council is being asked to give the Tesoro Del Valle developer Lennar more time to complete the Copper Hill bridge widening and let the developer build more market-rate senior housing on the 1,786-acre west-side development.

The second phase of the Tesoro Del Valle project, Tesoro Highlands, calls for 820 homes, some of which are already under construction and for sale online with prices starting in the mid-$700,000 range.

The city took over a number of previous Los Angeles County agreements for the project when the property was annexed in 2022, and now the developer would like to amend some of those conditions of approval.

The first change would be so the developer can add another 108 market-rate senior homes to the existing 254 agreed to in the plan, and it’s because the developer is ready to build more of the units sooner, according to the city.

Another would be so that the developer can get its certificate of occupancy for more homes before the current bridge-widening project is completed, which includes bridge and streetlights.

The agreement also has requested amendments for the publicly available financing for such projects due to the increase in costs since its original approval.

The bridge improvements, for example, increased their projected cost from $4.8 million to $12.7 million.

The city’s agenda item reports no fiscal impact to the city as the costs for such improvements are financed by the developer through what are known as Bridge and Thoroughfare Fees associated with construction costs.

Lennar did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.