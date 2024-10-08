The Signal’s election forum set for Thursday 

By Signal Staff

The Signal is hosting the second of its free candidate forums on Thursday to provide the community an opportunity to meet the candidates for various local offices.

Thursday’s forum will feature a debate for Santa Clarita City Council candidates and a meet-and-greet for candidates seeking state and federal legislative seats. The forum will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita, and will be livestreamed on The Signal’s Facebook page.

The schedule is as follows:

6-7:15 p.m.: Debate, candidates for Santa Clarita City Council.

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Meet and greet, candidates for U.S. Congress, state Senate and state Assembly.

Admission to the forum is free — no tickets or registration needed.

“We’ve invited all of the candidates in local elections to participate, and we are hosting these forums for free in order to give the entire community an opportunity to see and hear the candidates discuss their positions on issues affecting the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Signal Owner/Publisher Richard Budman.

In the first forum, held Sept. 27, debates were held for candidates seeking seats on the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board and the College of the Canyons governing board.

Both forums will remain available for viewing on The Signal’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/signalscv.