Triple digits expected in SCV through Monday 

It isn’t the Santa Ana winds blowing through, but offshore winds are expected in the Santa Clarita Valley this weekend and will lead to triple-digit heat, according to officials.

Temperatures are set to be above 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday expected to see temperatures as high as 105, according to Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

That forecast has led the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to issue an excessive heat warning that is set to start on Saturday and go through Monday.

While the calendar has already turned to October, Phillips said it isn’t unusual for triple-digit heat to be seen in the SCV this time of year.

“If anything, it’s been cooler with the lack of Santa Ana winds,” Phillips said in a phone interview on Friday.

She added that she wouldn’t rule out the Santa Ana winds coming through at some point this year, but it would be hard to predict.

The high heat mixed with windy conditions could lead to a higher potential for wildfires, Phillips said.

“Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, pregnant people, outdoor workers, athletes, and those with a chronic medical condition who are more at risk for negative health impacts from extreme heat,” a Public Health news release reads.

Public Health recommends the following actions be taken on days with high temperatures:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep hydrated throughout the day. Your body loses water more rapidly through sweating to cool itself down. Drinking enough water helps you replenish the lost water and maintain proper bodily functions, prevent dehydration, and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Think ahead, Plan, and Protect: If you need to go outside, avoid going out during the hottest hours. Wear sunscreen, lightweight and light-colored clothes and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Car Safety: Cars get very hot inside, even with the windows ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone in a car.

Recognize Heat Illness: Be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heat stroke and know what to do to care for them. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103 degrees or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check on People More At-Risk: Regularly check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant people, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

Prepare for Power Outages: Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“Although it’s crucial that we take care of ourselves, it’s equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone. Hot days aren’t just uncomfortable — they can be dangerous,” Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in the release. “However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors. If you have an elderly or unwell family member or neighbor, check on them regularly to ensure they are safe and well.”

The area is set to cool down after Monday. Temperatures could drop below 90 as soon as next Friday, according to Phillips.

The city of Santa Clarita has the following library branches that can be used as cooling centers:

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch: 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

Old Town Newhall Branch: 24500 Main St., Newhall.

Valencia Branch: 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.

The Cube, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Valencia, can also be used as a cooling center.

For those outside of the city, the county has several resources to beat the heat. The Stevenson Ranch library, located at 25950 The Old Road, and Val Verde Community Regional Park, located at 30300 Arlington St., are both available as cooling centers.

For a complete list of cooling centers across the county or for more information, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat.