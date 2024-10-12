Vehicle catches fire in Agua Dulce



A van caught on fire northbound on State Route 14 on Saturday morning, near Escondido Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher Jonathan Dennell.



Dennell said that firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:20 a.m. to combat the 20-foot-by-20-foot fire, which spread to nearby brush.



The fire was knocked down about 20 minutes later, according to Fire Department radio traffic.



Dennell also said that no structures were threatened, and no transport was requested at the scene, as of the publishing of this article.











