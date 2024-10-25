Woman killed in high-speed pursuit identified 

Officials have identified the woman who died Wednesday in a solo collision south of Gorman after an hourlong high-speed pursuit that started in the San Fernando Valley and went through the Santa Clarita Valley.

Anna Zauner, a 26-year-old resident of Simi Valley, was identified by L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office officials. Her cause of death was listed as blunt trauma.

The pursuit, televised by multiple news outlets, apparently began in the San Fernando Valley before making its way up Interstate 5 to the SCV, and through local surface streets across Santa Clarita. Zauner then drove northbound on I-5 past Gorman before turning around to the southbound side.

The pursuit ended when Zauner’s vehicle, reportedly a stolen Honda CRV, crashed into the Quail Lake Road overpass at a high rate of speed while attempting to transition to Highway 138.

Zauner was traveling at speeds in excess of 120 mph at various times throughout the pursuit, according to televised footage.

Los Angeles Police Department personnel had initially started pursuing Zauner before handing the situation off to the California Highway Patrol once it reached the freeways.

Before making her way north of the SCV, Zauner was traveling on local surface streets in the area.

CHP officers could be seen driving in front and behind Zauner throughout the pursuit for containment.

The CHP report was not immediately available Friday afternoon.