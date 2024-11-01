Barger, Horvath introduce motion supporting expansion of tax credit for entertainment sector  

News release

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath have introduced a motion to be voted on at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that mobilizes the county’s lobbying muscle in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new proposal to more than double the tax credit program for businesses affiliated with film and television production.

“This motion is yet another way we as county leaders can show our support for the industry in Los Angeles County,” Barger, who represents the Santa Clarita Valley, said in a news release. “Last year, our board voted to find ways to incentivize filming in Los Angeles County, including getting rid of red tape that slows permit issuance and providing fee waivers. Gov. Newsom’s latest proposal would deliver much-welcomed tax relief for many and will go a long way in supporting businesses in the region that are truly struggling. It’s a great step in the right direction.”

“Los Angeles County fully supports Gov. Newsom’s expansion of the California Film and Television Tax Credit,” Horvath said in the release. “This vital action, coupled with the county’s investments in the small businesses that power the entertainment industry, will help ensure Los Angeles County remains the beating heart of the creative economy.”