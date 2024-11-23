CHP: Person dead after jumping off I-14 connector

One person was declared dead on the scene after jumping from the southbound State Route 14 freeway onto the northbound Interstate 5 on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“At 8:11 p.m., the Newhall area received a call of a disabled vehicle on the transroad of the southbound 5 to the northbound 14,” CHP Officer Sergio Garcia said, adding that officers arrived at the scene of the incident about 15 minutes later. “The unit arrived on scene and notified the Los Angeles Communications Center that one party jumped off the transroad. One party was confirmed deceased on scene, and there’s still units on scene investigating the incident.”

No other injuries were reported, according to Garcia.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.