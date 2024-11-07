City hosting study session Thursday for parks 

The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is hosting a study session Thursday to consider new signage for a veterans memorial, the Tesoro Adobe Historic Park project and a Year 4 update on the city’s five-year master plan for parks and recreation.

The update for Veterans Historical Plaza is part of a request by a local group to recognize the country’s past.

The discussion is expected to involve a presentation about the Daughters of the American Revolution’s request for signage at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Newhall commemorating the nation’s semi-quincentennial celebration.

In a letter to the city, the Daughters indicated the event is part of a multiyear effort expected to take place through the year 2033, for the semi-quincentennial of the signing of the Treaty of Paris, which ended the war in 1783.

The sign would be installed next year for the nation’s birthday in July 2026.

City documents included a map showing the proposed display, the word “AMERICA” in all-capital, black block letters above a red, white and blue ribbon in the shape of the numbers “250.”

For the Tesoro Adobe Historic Park, the city is expected to get “an overview of the improvements and diverse range of activities that have taken place” over the past 18 months. The discussion also is expected to include upcoming events.

The city’s five-year plan for its Parks and Recreation Department, which launched in 2020, updated Santa Clarita’s 2008 Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan.

“This plan serves as an internal working document to guide community programming and initiatives,” according to the city’s agenda for Thursday’s meeting. “It also aligns with the strategic goals in the City of Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, presented to the City Council on March 23, 2021.”

Now four years into the plan, according to the city, officials will talk about progress over the past year and how it connected with the city’s various themes and subsequent focus areas.