County getting closer to certifying elections 

There were no major changes after Thursday’s election update from L.A. County, though Scott Schauer is inching closer to incumbent Edel Alonso in the race for one of the College of the Canyons governing board seats.

Alonso’s lead is now at 129 votes after leading by 140 on Tuesday. She has 50.28% of the votes counted in the race to represent Trustee Area No. 2 on the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, which oversees COC.

Schauer has 11,260 votes to Alonso’s 11,389.

There was also no real change in the race to represent District 1 on the Santa Clarita City Council as Planning Commissioner Patsy Ayala is still out in front over Tim Burkhart, also a planning commissioner for the city, and Bryce Jepsen.

Ayala is ahead of Jepsen by 421 votes after leading by 433 on Tuesday, 4,556 to 4,135. Burkhart is in third at 4,103 votes counted. Ayala’s votes represent 35.61% of the ballots counted, compared to 32.32% for Jepsen and 32.07% for Burkhart.

It is unknown how many local ballots remain to be counted.

The county processed an additional 12,802 ballots as of Thursday, bringing the total count to 3,788,531 ballots. That represents 66.04% of registered voters in the county.

An estimated 19,700 ballots remain to be counted across the county.

All remaining ballots to be processed are either pending voter response and signature verification or conditional ballots that are pending voter eligibility and verification through the statewide voter registration database, according to the county Registrar-Recorder’s office. Not all of these ballots will qualify to be counted.

An update is expected again on Tuesday.

The county is set to certify the election on Dec. 5, followed by the state doing so on Dec. 13.