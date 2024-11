A dead deer was reported Saturday morning in the northbound lane of Sierra Highway south of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

According to Deputy Garrett Rifkin of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, units arrived 10 minutes after the call and moved the deer to the center median.

“Animal Control is picking it up,” Rifkin said just after 10 a.m. “They said they’ll be there at about 10:10.”