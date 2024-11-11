Suicide under investigation in Canyon Country  

Homicide detectives are investigating the suicide of a man who worked at a local car parts maker Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies responded to a report of a person shot around 9:55 a.m., according to station officials.

Deputy Robert Jensen said the incident was reported inside the location at the 26500 block of Reuther Avenue.

Outside of FCS Race, a group of men who said they worked in the shop stood in a circle talking, about an hour after the incident.

Jason Park, owner of FCS Race, a specialty auto parts maker that does not open to the public, confirmed the death happened inside.

“It’s tragic,” he said, adding the incident happened Monday morning.

The identity of the decedent has not yet been released pending the notification of the person’s next of kin.

Witnesses near the shop’s entrance Monday said they had no indication of trouble prior to the incident.

“He was a very good guy. He always came to work every day and then went home,” said Valis Touman, owner of neighboring Canyon Auto Repair.

Touman said he didn’t hear anything inside his neighbor’s shop but saw the lights and heard the sirens from several patrol cars that had just left Monday morning around 10:45 a.m.

One patrol car stayed behind to wait for L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives who had not yet arrived to clear the scene.

A spokesman for the unit could only confirm that detectives were still en route as of about 11 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.