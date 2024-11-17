Fight breaks out among adult soccer players  

By Maya Morales and Katherine Quezada

Signal Staff Writers

Authorities with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were asked to respond to reports of a large brawl on the soccer pitch Sunday morning at West Ranch High School.

Deputies were dispatched to the 26200 block of Valencia Boulevard in Stevenson Ranch to a fight involving players participating in an adult soccer league, according to Sgt. G. Martinez, a spokesman with the station.

The incident took place at approximately 8:40 a.m. and involved 20 soccer players fighting by the soccer field, he added.

Soccer players with an adult soccer league proceed with the game after a fight broke out on Sunday between two teams at West Ranch High School. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The two teams were having their regular match when a player in a gray jersey became aggressive and vulgar toward the other team, said a spectator who was there to watch her boyfriend play, and wished to remain anonymous.

The altercation eventually escalated, leading to a brawl between both teams, she said. She then dialed 9-1-1.

Other members of her family were present at the time of the altercation, and the men who were angry and acting on impulse, began to approach her little sister, among other people, she added.

According to the eyewitness, there have been previous altercations within the league, and she was frustrated due to the lack of intervention and consequences due to the behavior.

“It’s really just a game,” she said. “I know that some people are passionate about soccer, it’s understandable, but to put the safety of others in jeopardy, not even just our team, or the other team, [but] the children and the older ladies [here] who try to break the [fight] up… That’s not OK.”

At the time of this story’s publication, Martinez said it was unknown if there were any injuries from the fight.

Players proceeded with the game, as deputies left the scene of the incident about an hour after the fight broke out.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made, Martinez added.