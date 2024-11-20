GV theater to perform ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ 

Golden Valley High School’s theater is set to perform William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” from Wednesday to Friday starting at 7 p.m.

Amanda Hubbell, Golden Valley theater teacher, said that she decided on this play to perform in honor of the school’s 20th anniversary. Hubbell said she attended Golden Valley the first year it was open and when she was in theater, her class performed “Antigone,” an old Greek play, and the theater program has not performed a classical play since then.

“I wanted them to have a classic Shakespeare experience, so my students get to be in a Shakespeare play and have that technical knowledge under their belt,” said Hubbell. “And it is a way to pay homage to the 20th year of Golden Valley.”

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a comedy that takes place in Athens and features multiple subplots around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta.

Hubbell said the play is meant to be funny and silly for the audience. The actors goof around and clown each other on stage. She added that the performance should make people laugh.

“Even if they are nervous about the language, they can follow along with the story and have a good time,” said Hubbell.

The performance will be held at the Golden Valley Theatre and general admission tickets cost $12.

Golden Valley High School is located at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, Santa Clarita.