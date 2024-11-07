Hash-brown robber takes plea deal 

A man who stole a hash brown from a drive-thru window by threatening an employee with a BB gun took a plea deal on the eve of his trial, according to LA County Superior Court records.

Judge Michael Terrell “put over,” or suspended, the sentencing for Rashun Aljuwani, 36, of Canyon Country, until November 2025, according to a court official in San Fernando, where the case was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

He’s due back in February for a progress report. The case is dismissed if there are no further violations within a year.

Aljuwani pleaded no contest Monday to: one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with force; and one count of misdemeanor petty theft, to wit, a hash brown.

Aljuwani was arrested after an employee of the Canyon Country McDonald’s on Sierra Highway called 911 to report he was robbed at gunpoint.

Aljuwani brandished what was described as a small black handgun, demanding a third hash brown after being told he only paid for two, according to a victim’s account of the Oct. 1, 2023, incident in court records obtained by The Signal.

No injuries were reported.

The station investigation, which included a search warrant of the minivan Aljuwani was driving and yielded a realistic-looking Glock 19-styled black handgun, resulted in three charges being filed — the felony robbery charge was later dropped as the result of a plea.

After filing for a mental health diversion, Aljuwani underwent a court-ordered evaluation and then did not submit a second independent evaluation last month, which set the course for trial.