House fire reported on Via Kannela

A house fire was reported on the 23000 block of Via Kannela on Tuesday evening, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to a single-family residence on Via Kannela at 6:22 p.m. and arrived five minutes later, according to Acting Supervising Fire Dispatcher Nicole Larios. No evacuations or injuries have been reported, and no additional structures are currently believed to be threatened.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication of this story.