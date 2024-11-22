How to Have a Stunning Wedding on a Budget

Planning your wedding is one of the most exciting things you’ll ever do, but as you start choosing the things you want to buy and the vendors you’d like to use, you’ll notice the costs can add up really quickly. With a bit of creativity and thoughtful planning, there are ways tp

Start with a Realistic Budget

Before you start wedding planning, it’s important to set a realistic budget. Sit down with your partner and decide how much you can afford to spend- a wedding might be a huge day for you but you dont want to end up in a ton of debt. Once you have a total amount, divide it into categories like the venue, food, decorations and entertainment as this will then give you a clear idea of where to spend and help you make smarter spending decisions as well.

Choose an Affordable Venue

The venue is usually one of the biggest expenses for any wedding, but it’s also an area where you can save a lot. Look for wedding venues on a budget like local community centers, parks, or even your own back garden if you have lots of room out there. These spaces can be just as stunning as traditional wedding venues with the right decor. If you have your heart set on a more traditional venue, consider booking during the off peak times, like weekdays or less popular months. Many venues offer discounts for these periods, which can reduce your costs by a lot.

Keep the Guest List Small

One of the easiest ways to cut costs is by trimming down your guest list. Each person you invite adds to your expenses so by keeping your guest list small, you can save money and create a more intimate atmosphere. A smaller wedding often feels more personal and allows you to spend more time with each guest too.

DIY Decorations and Details

How about personalising your wedding with handmade decorations, this can save money and adds uniqueness to your day. Things like creating your own centrepieces, creating table numbers, or making a photo display can be really fun and affordable. Look for budget friendly materials like candles, fairy lights and greenery that you can forage. If you have crafty friends and family get them to help, if you’re lucky you might have someone who can grow you flowers in their garden or bake your wedding cake!

Save on Food and Drinks

Food and drinks are often one of the biggest wedding expenses, but there are ways to save. Instead of a formal sit down dinner, consider a buffet or family style meal, which is usually cheaper to do. For drinks, you can skip the open bar and offer a curated selection of beer, wine, and a signature cocktail.

Borrow or Rent Instead of Buying

When it comes to wedding items like decor, furniture, and even attire, renting or borrowing can be a great way to save. Many rental companies offer beautiful pieces for a fraction of the cost of buying them new. You can also ask friends or family if they have items you can use, like vases, faux flowers and candles. If you do choose to buy items, sell them off after the wedding to recoup some costs, there’s always a market for wedding items so you should have no problems there.