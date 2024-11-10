LASD seeking public’s help to locate missing person  

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing person last seen on Nov. 5 in Santa Clarita.

Susan Lynn Emrick, 66, was last seen at 9 a.m. in the 24400 block of Leonard Tree Lane in the Newhall area and is listed as a 5 foot 5, white female, weighing 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, and she wears glasses.

In the Nixle released by the Sheriff’s Department it states she was last seen wearing a pink plaid shirt, gray pants, and black sandals.

Emrick is also known to drive a 2017 white Honda Fit SUV with a California license plate number of DP050WV and is medication dependent.

“Mrs. Emrick’s family is concerned for her wellbeing and asking for the public’s help,” the Nixle states.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.