Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure again  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of indecent exposure after a citizen’s arrest was conducted in Castaic, according to a station official.

The suspect identified in the report recently had a similar case dismissed by a Mental Health Court judge in Hollywood, who found the man not mentally capable of assisting in his own defense after a pair of medical evaluations, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, residents reported to 911 that a man walking alongside a public road was exposing himself to bystanders near the intersection of Parker Road and Quail Valley Road.

“The victim observed the suspect with his pants down,” according to an email Monday from Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, adding that the victim also reported the man was performing a sexual act. The station’s custody record identified the man as an unemployed transient.

“The victim assisted deputies by signing a citizen’s arrest form and positively identified him upon the deputy’s arrival,” Jensen added.

The man was expected to appear in court in Santa Clarita on Tuesday but the outcome of his hearing was not immediately available. He did not have a release date listed as of this story’s publication.

Station records available online indicate the suspect also was arrested April 20 by station deputies and cited out the following day.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office later charged the man with a pair of misdemeanors: disorderly conduct, soliciting a lewd act; and exposing private parts in public.

In that case, the suspect went into custody for his July 17 hearing and was released upon his case’s dismissal Aug. 24.