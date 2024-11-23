Medical Examiners ID man who died on The Old Road 

The person who died on The Old Road after jumping from the southbound Interstate 5 to the northbound Highway 14 transition road Friday night has been identified as 55-year-old Rodd Boggio, according to medical examiners.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office, Boggio died 10 days after his birthday on Nov. 12. He was a Los Angeles resident, according to public records available online.

According to Officer Elizabeth Kravig with the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Office, CHP officers received a call of a vehicle stopped at 8:11 p.m.

Details are not confirmed regarding the circumstances, but Boggio jumped onto The Old Road shortly after officers arrived, according to Kravig.

A traffic advisory was issued for the area — the transition road was open at 11:20 p.m. and The Old Road was open at 12:15 a.m. Officers were on the scene until 12:30 a.m.

No other parties are believed to be involved.