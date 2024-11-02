Newhall superintendent responds to campaign questions 

In response to allegations of electioneering on campuses, Newhall School District Superintendent Leticia Hernandez said Friday the district does not endorse any candidates and any political activities happening at school sites have been stopped, per board policies.

Hernandez had learned last month that shirts and buttons were being worn by employees while on campuses, a violation of Board Policy 4119.25.

Once she found out, she said she took action to ensure that those activities were no longer taking place. Hernandez sent an email to all principals and administrators Oct. 15 explaining the policy.

“At this time, I would like to clarify that employees are not to wear buttons or shirts during the school day that endorse a candidate,” Hernandez wrote. “Under board policy, it states that this is not allowed.”

She followed up with an email the next day letting administrators know to tell her if any political activities continued to happen. Hernandez confirmed Friday that she is not aware that those are still taking place.

The only thing Hernandez said cannot be regulated is what people put on their vehicles, as those are private property.

Employees were also reminded not to use staff mail boxes to hand out campaign material or to leave anything in open areas at any district site.

Hernandez referenced Education Code 7054 in her emails, which states that district employees may not use any district property to help with a campaign, though the actions of employees cannot be regulated while they are off-duty.

None of the political activities were allowed through directives from Hernandez, she stated.