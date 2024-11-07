Preliminary results: Several SCV Water Agency board members reelected  

Based on the preliminary voter returns from Tuesday night and Wednesday, several board members of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency look to be staying in their seats.

For Division 1, board President Gary Martin had 42.95% of the vote and Dan Masnada had 36.52% of the vote, taking the lead for the two seats, leaving Paula Olivares with 20.53% of the vote behind.

“I personally am very pleased with the way the vote went,” said Martin. “My experience after the first votes come in the first few updates is it doesn’t change much in the future, just the numbers get a little larger. So I’m confident that I will retain my seat on the board and look forward to serving the community for four more years.”

Masnada said that he and Martin had teamed up for the election and he was grateful for the collaboration. Masnada, the former general manager of the Castaic Lake Water Agency, the predecessor of SCV Water, said this election was a great learning experience for him and he is excited to serve the community with the experience he brings.

For two seats available in Division 2, Ken Cooper was leading the votes with 43.90% as of Wednesday. Board Vice President Piotr Orzechowski looks to be successfully reelected, following Cooper with 35.83%, with Nathan Bousfield trailing behind.

This was Cooper’s first election, and he said it was interesting to learn the process and navigate through the different steps and he has grown a deeper appreciation for government.

Cooper said his campaign tied into what the water agency is already focused on, which is maintaining a robust water supply, maintaining high-quality water standards, and to remediate wells where they can.

“I’m really honored by the trust the community has placed in me based on the results. If I am officially elected, I am committed to serving Santa Clarita with a high level of integrity and transparency,” said Cooper.

For Division 3, there were two seats open, with one seat being a full four-year term and the other being a two-year term. For the full-term seat, incumbent Kathye Armitage was leading with 59.89% of votes and Holly Schroeder followed behind with 40.11%.

Armitage went to speak to voters before Election Day to get their insight on what they wanted, and she said the overall experience of campaigning was positive and she understood that people wanted someone who would speak out against steep rate hikes. “What I took away is that our community appreciates having people on our water board that represent our neighbors, especially with the issues happening at the Chiquita Canyon landfill right now,” said Armitage.

For the two-year term seat, incumbent Ken Petersen has the lead with 64.12% of votes, leaving challenger Stacy Fortner behind with 35.88% of votes.

Petersen said that, based off the current results, “I’m honored to serve the community if results continue as they are right now.”