Public has opportunity to sound off about SR-14 problems 

Members of the public had the chance Saturday morning at The Centre to voice their opinions and offer ideas about safety and traffic issues related to State Route 14.

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation hosted a scoping meeting with the community at The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita to receive input on what they’re calling the North L.A. County Safety and Mobility Improvements Project.

Robert Machuca of Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority shares issues with State Route 14 during a scoping meeting on Saturday morning at The Centre in Santa Clarita. Michael Picarella/The Signal

According to Michael Comeaux, spokesman for Caltrans, the agencies are wanting to hear about the problems that people have along the SR-14 corridor or issues residents living in the surrounding communities have as it relates to the highway.

“It’s just about us listening and saying, ‘Hey, what do you guys want?’” Comeaux said before the meeting got underway. “Someone could suggest a Hyperloop — and that’s an inside joke; nobody has ever suggested a Hyperloop — but if somebody says that they’re not out of place. That’s what this is for. For people to tell us what they think would improve their lives.”

According to project documentation, the agencies involved are exploring needed improvements for segments along the SR-14 corridor that have higher collision rates than the statewide average and inconsistent travel times. Additionally, the corridor has limited and underutilized bus and rail transportation options.

Documentation also indicated that the agencies are looking for ways to reduce traffic collisions, enhance multimodal transportation options, reduce merge lanes or lane drops, reduce the diversion of traffic onto parallel local routes, provide equitable bus and rail service, while minimizing impacts on the community and the environment within the corridor, and improve animal crossings to reduce traffic collisions involving wildlife.

A project map details proposed southbound State Route 14 improvement locations. Art courtesy of Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority

According to Patrick Chandler, spokesman for Metro, the agencies will be “looking at traffic systems and traffic demand management, which could be more cameras or other more technological ways to manage traffic. That’s just part of what’s being considered, but it’s not set in stone.”

Saturday’s public scoping meeting is part of the initial stages of the project. The agencies involved hosted a previous meeting in Lancaster, with another one scheduled for 8 p.m. on Tuesday night in Palmdale. The public is invited to attend. People can also submit comments by emailing [email protected] or by calling a project helpline at 213-922-4222.

Arthur Sohikian, executive director of North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition Joint Powers Authority, gives details about the State Route 14 project Saturday morning at The Centre in Santa Clarita. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Some of the issues folks raised on Saturday included driver speed and aggressive driving behaviors, better signage and more road markings.

One individual suggested painted route shields on the pavement to help keep motorists from making last-minute lane changes at interchanges. The person also suggested that those working on the project consider the United Kingdom’s “smart freeways,” which utilize technology such as variable speed limits and dynamic hard shoulders to manage traffic flow and reduce congestion.

Another individual spoke about a traffic collision he experienced on SR-14 and the dangers related to the sections of highway that go up and over hills. Motorists might be travelling at a steady speed going uphill, he said, and then when they’re coming over the precipice of the hill, they often find themselves right up against stopped traffic.

People suggested numerous ideas, including additional lanes, dedicated truck lanes and careful consideration about where lanes come to an end on the highway — where motorists must merge.

Santa Clarita resident Ashe Mahoney offers ideas to improve State Route 14 during a scoping meeting on Saturday morning at The Centre in Santa Clarita. Michael Picarella/The Signal

According to Comeaux, Saturday’s meeting wasn’t about final solutions.

“Everything that people express today will be taken in as part of this vacuum-cleaner process,” he said. “They put all of those comments and all those requests into the draft EIR (environmental impact report), and they respond to them in the draft EIR.”

Following the public scoping process of the project, which is set to end Dec. 4, the agencies involved plan to conduct an environmental analysis and technical studies. They suggest that, in 2026, they’ll release their findings and host more public hearings for comments. Finally, they’ll offer a final environmental document.

“After the environmental document is done,” Comeaux said, “there are more stages, including designing.”

Chandler said that the scope of the work, whatever it may be, will affect the timeline of the project. In other words, the agencies don’t know when any construction might begin. Things can change, Chandler said, based on what work is needed.

Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean spoke at the meeting. She said that she, too, can be a sounding board to those with thoughts about SR-14. She asked those present to speak with friends, family and neighbors who drive the highway for their experiences, their feedback and ideas, and to share.

Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean says she, too, can be a sounding board to those with thoughts about State Route 14 during a scoping meeting on Saturday morning at The Centre in Santa Clarita. Michael Picarella/The Signal

“There’s only one way we’re going to be able to fix the 14 freeway,” she said, “to make it safe for all of us and everyone who uses it every day. And that’s if you’re here and your voices are heard.”

For more information about the project and to connect with those leading the efforts, go to Metro.net/14Safety.